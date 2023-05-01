LSG vs RCB Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

LSG vs RCB Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 43 of the IPL season 2023 on Monday, May 1. The clash will take place at the home ground of Lucknow, the Ekana Cricket Stadium. RCB is in fifth place right now in the points table with 4 wins and as many losses in 8 matches. They lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs.

LSG, on the other hand, is in third place in the points table with 5 wins and 3 losses in 8 matches. They won their last match against Punjab Kings by 56 runs. The last time these two teams met earlier this season it was the LSG who came out victorious as their best RCB by 1 run.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head: LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL In head-to-head encounters in Indian Premier League, LSG and RCB have only played 3 games so far. LSG has won 1 match while RCB has won 2 games. Last season, RCB crushed LSG in both games, including the Eliminator. However, both teams will square off for the first time at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Matches played: 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2 LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface here will help the spinners and the bounce will be uneven which means batting might be challenging as the ball gets older. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue. LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Weather update According to weather reports, the temperature of Lucknow city of India on Monday, May 1 will be 27° Celcius during the day and fall to 20° Celcius at night. The sky will be hazy and witness thunderstorms during the day and night. There is a 48 per cent chance of rain during the day and 42 per cent at night. Hence, the match is highly expected to be affected by rain. LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will win today’s match. LSG vs RCB- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

