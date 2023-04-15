LSG vs PBKS Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

LSG vs PBKS Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in match no. 22 of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 15. The clash will take place at the home ground of Lucknow in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous IPL 2023 match. LSG batted second and had to chase a massive score of 213 throughout the match.

Punjab Kings were defeated by Gujarat Titans in their previous IPL 2023 match. Punjab Kings batted first in the match, posting 153-8 in the first innings, led by a 36-run effort by Matthew Short. Later, Shbman Gill's brilliant 67-run knock helped GT win the match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head record:

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have faced each other only once in the history of IPL. Out of this match, Lucknow won 1 whereas Punjab lost the match, hence, the head-to-head record of LSG vs PBKS stands at 1-0. Lucknow Super Giants won the match against Punjab Kings by 20 runs in IPL 2022.

Matches played: 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 0

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium was completely different in the last game compared to the first game of the season. The track was slow and dry and offered a lot of assistance to the spinners. SRH could only score 121/8 in the first innings, and Lucknow chased down the target in 16 overs. Hence, keeping the last game in mind, the captain winning the toss will look to the field first.

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023 Weather forecast

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy in Lucknow. But there is no chance of rain interrupting the proceedings. The wind speed will be around 6-9 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 28-39 per cent.

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Punjab Kings have more chances to win today’s match.

LSG vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app

