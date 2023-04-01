LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Match preview, prediction, playing XIs & all you need to know

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 match preview: Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will clash on April 1 for the third match of Indian Premier League in Lucknow at 7:30 pm IST. LSG made the playoffs in their inaugural season last year but were eliminated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. KL Rahul and co. will undoubtedly be looking forward to the new season with new players in their ranks.

DC, on the other hand, will be missing captain Rishabh Pant. David Warner is more than capable of leading the side, but the middle order has an unfinished appearance, and there are concerns about the overseas combination as well. Nonetheless, the Capitals have the firepower to compete for a playoff spot.

LSG defeated DC by six wickets and six runs in their previous two meetings. Those two victories proved decisive in the end, as the Super Giants finished four points ahead of the Capitals at the end of the league phase.

IPL 2023- LSG vs DC: Head-to-head record

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals met twice during the group stage of the IPL 2022. The new entrants outclassed their opponents on both occasions. They have a 100 per cent track record in the head-to-head battle against DC.

IPL 2023- LSG vs DC: Weather report

The weather forecast for the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1 is partly cloudy. However, there is no chance of rain interfering with the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals. During the 20-over game, the wind speed is expected to be between 6 and 12 km/h. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging between 80 and 94 per cent.

IPL 2023- LSG vs DC: Prediction

Prediction: DC to win Match 3 of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023- LSG vs DC: Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

WATCH WION LIVE HERE