LSG vs DC IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live?

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 live streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Delhi Capitals in their second match in the IPL 2023 season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. Indian opener KL Rahul will continue to lead the Super Giants and will be looking forward to bringing the best result off the ground. In IPL 2023, LSG occupied third place in the group table but endured a disappointing elimination from the playoffs. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will take the field under their new captain David Warner after Rishabh Pant remained unavailable due to his recovery from a severe car crash last December.

Spinner Axar Patel has been named David Warner’s deputy for the season. The side had narrowly missed playoff qualification last year, finishing fifth in the points table. DC has not yet lifted the IPL trophy and will aim to end the prolonged wait this season under Warner. The match will start at the home ground of Super Giants at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023: LSG vs DC predicted playing XIs

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Here are all the live-streaming details for the upcoming match:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match, IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE