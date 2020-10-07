Low-flying helicopter causes horrific crash at Giro d'Italia, Wackermann suffers multiple injuries

Vini Zabu-KTM cyclist Luka Wackermann was rushed to hospital after the rider collided with a set of barriers that fell into the final kilometer of the course and it was reported that a race helicopter blew the barriers into the road after flying too low.

The rider was left with a series of serious injuries at Giro d’Italia after a helicopter blew barriers into the road on Stage 4. The Italian ProTour team confirmed the injuries to Wackermann that included head and face abrasions, fracture to nasal bones, contusions to the face and spine, and cuts on right knee.

Van Empel tweeted after the incident 'I am okay. Only some small cuts on my fingers. Not really sure what happened but out of nowhere the barriers flew into our group. For now, my thought is with my teammate Luca and hope some good news will arrive soon.'

However, the Cyclistes Professionnels Asocies (CPA) took to twitter as they found the incident “unacceptable” and an investigation would take place.

'Our delegate is investigating what happened today at the #Giro, clearly whoever caused this serious and unacceptable accident will have to take responsibility. Forza @LucaWackermann and @etiennevanempel!'

'Did anyone catch the crash that happened in our grupetto with 800 metres to go when the helicopter sent the unsecured barriers flying into riders just inches away from me?' wrote the Mitchelton-Scott man. 'One of them on a stretcher to the hospital.'