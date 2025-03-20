Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (Mar 20). The Lakers, holding a 40-25 record, are looking to bounce back from recent struggles, especially in the absence of LeBron James, who is sidelined with a groin injury. Luka Doncic has stepped up in his place, with key contributions from Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, currently 38-30, aim to snap a three-game losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both listed as probable, are expected to lead Milwaukee’s efforts. With both teams eager to regain momentum, this matchup promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest on TV?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest will not be telecast on TV and can be viewed on NBA app.

Where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest Live Streaming online on OTT? (Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live)

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA contest will start at 9:30 PM local time (8:00 AM IST) on Thursday (Mar 20).

Squads

Los Angeles Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Koloko, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Alex Len

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jamaree Bouyea, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green, Andre Jackson Jr, Kyle Kuzma, Damian Lillard, Chris Livingston, Brook Lopez, Pete Nance, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith, Gary Trent Jr, Stanley Umude