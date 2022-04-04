'Lord of all lords': Ex-India cricketer lauds Liam Livingstone after all-round show against CSK

Liam Livingstone came into the IPL auction with a stellar image as a T20 star and it was clear that the England international was on top of a number of teams’ lists. Multiple franchises went for his services but it was Punjab Kings who were able to pick him for a sum of INR 11.5 crores.

The 28-year-old show flashes of promise in the first two games but in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, he was at his explosive best. Coming at No 4, he dominated the CSK bowlers and with the help of five fours and five sixes, he slammed a quickfire 60 off just 32 deliveries.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra was in awe of Livingstone’s batting and he went on to praise him for putting in an all-round performance which guided his time to victory.

"Punjab Kings had bought Liam Livingstone after paying a huge amount. He has deposited the first EMI because this encounter was entirely in Liam Livingstone's name. He was absolutely stellar - bat, ball, fielding - I mean there was nothing that he couldn't do, only flying was left. He was the lord of all lords," Chopra said on his YouTube channel in the aftermath of the IPL encounter.

Livingstone shone with the ball as well as he took two wickets in two balls to dismiss the dangerous duo of Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo. While Dube was caught in the deep by Arshdeep Singh, Bravo top edged the ball towards the bowler’s direction and Livingstone pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch to send him back to the pavilion.