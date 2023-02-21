Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming, Playing XI details of UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Liverpool will square off with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 21. The UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 matches will start with the ultimate rivals, Liverpool and Real Madrid, at Anfield Stadium. The European giants will battle for a position in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid landed first in Group F, while Liverpool came second behind Napoli in Group A. In the last five years, Liverpool and Real Madrid have faced each other four times. However, Real Madrid has a significant upper hand in the tie. In 2018 and 2022, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in both the finals of the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool emerged victorious in 2019 at the UEFA Champions League finals after beating Tottenham.

Liverpool has had a tough season. They are in the eighth position in the points table as they are 18 points behind leaders Arsenal. However, they have gained momentum in the last few matches and won the league games against Everton and Newcastle United. On the other hand, Spanish Club Read Madrid is eight points behind Barcelona in the domestic league.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023 match for the football freaks in India.

UEFA Champions League 2023 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match Details

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2023 match be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023 is on February 21, 2023. However, people watching in India can catch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live early morning on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

What time will Liverpool vs Real Madrid match start?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will start at 01:30 AM IST on February 22, 2023.

Where will Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

Anfield Stadium in the United Kingdom will host the Liverpool vs Real Madrid football match on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 01:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2023 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. In UK and USA, fans can watch the game live on PBS Sports.

Where can I stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid live on mobile?

Football fans can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live on Sony LIV App in India.

UEFA Champions League 2023 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Probable Playing XI

Liverpool Starting XI vs Real Madrid: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Jota