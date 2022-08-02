Liverpool forward Diogo Jota extends his stay at Merseyside by signing a new deal

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on Tuesday (August 2) signed a new five-year deal with the club, extending his stay on the Merseyside till 2027.

The 25-year-old Portuguese forward has been one of the key figures in Jurgen Klopp's side, ever since completing a $54 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years back. Immediately after arriving at Anfield, Jota hit the straps and became a regular starter ahead of several established names.

Speaking about the new contract, Jota said, “Well, I'm really proud, I have to say. Obviously, since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team, that’s what I wanted from the beginning."

Jota joins the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez and Fabinho who have committed their long-term futures at the club.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp stated that it was a 'good' news' that Jota had signed the contract.

“What Diogo has brought to this team and this club since he arrived is there for all to see, so it is really good news that he has signed a new contract." said the German who also extended his contract earlier this year.

“His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all." added Klopp.

Having played 85 games for the Reds and scored 34 goals, the forward has displayed incredible versatility. Jota can play centrally, drift wide to the left and even play as a creator in the role of a false nine.

However, currently, Jota is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the first few games of the new Premier League campaign.

Liverpool take on Fulham in their opening fixture on Saturday and will be looking to make amends after losing the title to rivals Manchester City by a solitary point last season.

(With inputs from agencies)

