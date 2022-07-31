WATCH: Erling Haaland misses a sitter for Manchester City as Liverpool win Community Shield

Liverpool thrashed Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield on Saturday (July 30). It was a brilliant performance from Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who had missed out on the Engish Premier League (EPL) title by just a point last season. Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez also scored in the game to announce his arrival to the fans.

While Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Portuguese side Benfica, managed to find the back of the net, City's new signing Erling Haaland ended up missing a sitter and had a disappointing outing in the clash. Haaland, who is regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world at present, ended up missing a one-on-one chance from almost just six yards out.

The massive miss from the Norwegian striker came during the extra time when City were trailing 3-1 with just a few minutes for the match to conclude. Haaland found himself in front of the goal with only Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian to beat on a rebound off a shot from Phil Foden. However, the striker blasted it off the bar into the crowd.

Also Read: 'A lot of sh*t was said about me': Lewandowski lashes out at Bayern Munich after joining Barcelona

The video of Haaland's shambolic miss soon went viral on social media as the Manchester City striker found himself on the receiving end of criticism and brutal trolling.

Watch video:

Speaking about Haaland's missed chance and his performance in the game, Man City manager Pep Guardiola came out in the striker's defence and said it will take him some time to adapt to a new league. Guardiola also praised Haaland for his movement off the ball and expressed confidence in his abilities.

Also Read: Ronaldo eager to exit Man Utd to not lose UCL record to arch-rival Lionel Messi: Report

"He had chances - two or three in the first half and one at the end. Always he was there. He fought a lot, and made the movements. It is good for him to see the reality in a new country and a new league but he was there. He didn't score. He has incredible quality and he will do it," Guardiola told reporters at the post-match presser.

"He's strong. Another time he will put it in the net. It's football. He was there. He had another goal disallowed because the ball was out so he has this talent and he will do it," he added.

Haaland joined Manchester City from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer in a blockbuster deal. The Norweigan stiker was wanted by several top clubs across Europe but decided to follow his father's footsteps in joining City.