'A lot of sh*t was said about me': Robert Lewandowski lashes out at Bayern Munich after joining Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has slammed the Bundesliga giants for 'lying' to the fans over his exit terms this summer. Lewandowski, who enjoyed a stunning 8-year spell at Bayern, left the German club this summer to secure a switch to Barcelona in a deal worth around 50 million euros.

Lewandowski had made it clear to Bayern this summer that he wanted to leave the club with FC Barcelona interested in his services. The Polish striker, who had one year left on his contract, was not willing to sign an extension and remained firm on leaving despite Bayern publically claiming he was not for sale.

The Polish striker, who played an instrumental role in Bayern Munich's success over the last few years, recently opened up on his move to Barcelona and denied the reports that he wanted to leave due to Erlin Haaland's potential arrival at the club. Norweigan striker Haaland was heavily linked with Bayern before completing a move to Manchester City earlier this summer.

"(My exit) had nothing to do with Erling [Haaland]," Lewandowski told ESPN when asked if Haaland's potential arrival was one of the reasons behind his departure from Bayern.

"I am the guy who even if something's not good for me -- truth is more important. I don't want to speak about what happened exactly. But if the question is if the decision to move was because of him, no, I didn't see the problem if he joined Bayern Munich," he added.

Lewandowski then went on to slam Bayern Munich for internal politics at the club and feeding wrong information to the fans about his move to Barcelona. The 33-year-old striker, who was one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020, said a lot of 'bullsh*t' was spoken about him by the club before his transfer to Barcelona.

"But some kind of people doesn't say to me the truth, say something different. And for me it was always important to be clear, to stay true, and maybe for a few people that was the problem. And in the end I know that something doesn't work well with my person as well and I knew that, OK I see and I feel that maybe it's a good time to move out of Bayern Munich and join Barcelona," Lewandowski told ESPN about his move.

"I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I'm going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there. And we were not only friends from the pitch but also something more. But in the end this chapter is over and I open a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career.

"So I feel that I'm in the right position, right place. So everything that's happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern Munich, that was also of course a lot of politics. The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bullsh*t, a lot of sh*t said about me. Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even in this period, still support me a lot," he added.