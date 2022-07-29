Wagatha libel case: Coleen Rooney triumphs vs fellow England football wife Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of former England footballer Jamie Vardy, on Friday lost her "Wagatha Christie" libel case against fellow England player's wife Coleen Rooney, following an explosive trial that spotlighted celebrity skullduggery.

High Court judge Karen Steyn ruled that it was "likely" that Vardy's agent at the time leaked stories about Rooney to the tabloid media, and that Vardy "knew of and condoned this behaviour".