Live Streaming: When and where to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match?

YouTuber Logan Paul will take on boxing star Floyd Mayweather in Miami in a cash-rich controversial bout. Mayweather is a legend in the sport as he has a record of 50-0. The American boxer has fought stars like Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton in his prolific career. However, Logan is 0-1 in his professional boxing career as he was beaten by YouTuber JJ Olatunji, better known as KSI, back in 2019.

Where will Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match take place?

The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Hollywood, Florida and will host tens of thousands of fans.

What time will Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match take place?

The event will begin at 8:00 PM IST on June 06 (Sunday). In India, the bout will take place at 5:30 AM IST on June 07 (Monday).

Where will Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match will be telecasted?

There is no official broadcast of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight on TV in India.

How to live stream Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match?

The event will be streamed live on showtime.com and Fanmino.com as PPV for USE 49.99. Fans in India would need to download the Fanmio Boxing app and pay Rs. 4,400 to watch the PPV event.