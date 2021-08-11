Lionel Messi's unveiling, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi's first press conference as PSG player?

Lionel Messi Tuesday officially joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona. The football star has signed a two-year contract with the French club with an option of an additional year, PSG announced.

The 34-year-old forward will play along with former teammate Neymar Jr and French star Kylian Mbappe. However, the Brazilian winger will keep the number 10 Jersey, whereas Lionel Messi will don his old number 30 while playing for the club.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," he said in a statement on the club's website.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi, who was given a hero's welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, added. "I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

IN PICS| From Lionel Messi to Sergio Ramos: PSG's 'FIFA-like' playing XI for the upcoming season

Here's all you need to know about Lionel Messi's press conference as a PSG player:

When is Lionel Messi’s first press conference as a PSG player?

A press conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday ( August 11) at 11 a.m. (2.30 PM IST)

Where can you live stream Lionel Messi’s unveiling as a PSG player?

Lionel Messi’s unveiling as a PSG player will live stream at https://www.psg.fr/psg-tv at the Eiffel Tower.