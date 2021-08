Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos signed with Paris Saint-Germain after running out of contract with his former club. He has won several Champions League with Real Madrid and will help the team with much-needed experience in the competition.

However, it will be interesting to see Ramos and Lionel Messi, once fierce rivals, playing alongside each other.

Ramos might also be considered for the captaincy position for his prolific stats as a leader.

(Photograph:Twitter)