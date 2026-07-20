/Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar: 5 footballing icons who played their last World Cup in 2026

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup in North America, several global superstars have taken their final bow, including icons like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. While others like Luka Modric, Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski are also among those who retired after their team’s exit from the competition, we look at five icons who have played their last World Cup match.



Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)



The Portuguese legend Ronaldo featured in his sixth World Cup in 2026, finishing without a title. The ace striker captained Portugal in this edition, failing to guide them to their maiden world crown. Spain, the eventual winners, beat them in the Round of 16, marking the end of Ronaldo's World Cup career. Ronaldo scored 11 goals in 27 WC appearances.

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Neymar (Brazil)



Brazil's all-time top-scorer, Neymar, is another famous name who played in his last World Cup in North America. The attacking winger was part of the Brazilian squad this time but did not start in any game due to an injury he suffered before the start of the tournament. However, against Norway in Brazil’s last match in the Round of 16, Neymar scored a penalty – his only goal in this edition and ninth overall in 15 outings.



Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands)



The Dutch defensive cornerstone, Van Dijk, played his last FIFA World Cup in 2026. Currently 35, the Liverpool legend recently stepped away from international football following the World Cup exit against Morocco in the Round of 32. Van Dijk was one of the Netherlands’ defining defenders of his generation but failed to win anything significant.



Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)



The Belgian midfield maestro, Kevin de Bruyne, has also officially retired from international football following his team’s exit from the just-concluded World Cup in North America. A force to reckon with, de Bruyne, will continue to feature in club football but will not be seen playing for Belgium in the next edition in Spain, Morocco and Portugal in 2030.



Lionel Messi (Argentina)

