Lionel Messi crowned FIFA's best Men's player for 2023; Aitana Bonmati scoops women's prize

Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi has been crowned FIFA’s best men’s player for 2023 after enjoying a stellar year. Messi who led his national side to their third FIFA World Cup win in December 2022 received the honour on Monday (Jan 15) and saw off competition from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati received the award for FIFA’s best player having led Spain to the FIFA World Cup and Barcelona to the Champions League glory. Messi is crowned #TheBest! 👑🇦🇷



Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/niVRuFY4lP pic.twitter.com/krIyrtkexL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024 × Messi crowned FIFA’s Best Player

The award ceremony held in London saw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi add another feather to his impressive hat with FIFA’s best men’s player for 2023. This is the third time Messi has won the prestigious award having added the Ballon d’Or to his individual accolades back in October. The award though had a slight controversy considering the time frame for which it was given.

The FIFA Best Player Award was given for the period covering December 2022 to August 2023 during which Messi did not have the best output on the pitch. Despite winning the World Cup, he was largely overpowered by the impressive Haaland who led Manchester City to the treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Messi on the other hand had to switch clubs, bringing an abrupt end to his PSG spell when he moved to Inter Miami in June 2023. Bonmati scoops women’s prize

Bonmati's selection as the best women's player was never in doubt as she completed a clean sweep of personal awards after helping Spain to win the World Cup and Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2023. The 25-year-old also won the Ballon d'Or, Golden Ball for Player of the World Cup and UEFA's Player of the Year in recent months.

"A couple of weeks ago when 2023 came to an end I was nostalgic because 2023 was an exceptional and unique year I will remember for the rest of my life," said Bonmati.

"I'm proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world."

Pep Guardiola was named best coach after masterminding City's first-ever Champions League success.

Haaland was joined by five of his club teammates -- Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne -- in the team of the year.