Lionel Messi considering future at Barcelona, tells Ronald Koeman he's 'more out than in'

Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi has made it clear to new manager Ronald Koeman that he is considering his future at Nou Camp having lost faith in the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Messi has been on vacation since Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final but held talks with Koeman in relation to club’s future and his position within the team.

As per a report in RAC1, Messi returned to Barcelona to have a word with Koeman, who is keen for him to stay and fulfil his contract which runs till 2021 season. However, Messi told Koeman that he was ‘more out than in’ after Barcelona’s first trophyless season in 12 years.

Notably, Messi has a whopping £630million (€700m) release clause at Barcelona and still has one year to go in his contract. And it will be near to impossible for any club to pay that sort of amount amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Show commitment or leave: Ronald Koeman promises to revive Barcelona

While Koeman, during his presentation as new Barca manager, admitted that he wants ‘the best player in the world’ Messi to stay at the club, the Dutchman added that he wants players who are fully determined and committed. Even Bartomeu has said that Messi wants to retire at the club, contrary to reports floating in media.

“He is a Barcelona player. He has another year. I don’t know if I have to convince him to stay,” Koeman had said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: A true final of champions awaits in Lisbon

"He has a contract until 2021. I talk to him regularly and he knows there's a project with a new coach here. We're all disappointed at the moment, but we're motivated by the new project."His father told me that there was a strong disappointment. This is correct, but since Sunday we have to think about the future. It's about changing the mentality," Bartomeu said.

However, if Messi decides to leave Barcelona then it will arguably the biggest transfer news of all-time.

