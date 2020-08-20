Show commitment or leave: Ronald Koeman promises to revive Barcelona

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has warned that players who show lack of commitment or professionalism will be kicked out of the club as he promised to lead the team back to good days after their 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

“What we need to do is give a different image to what we gave against Bayern, that’s not the Barca we or the fans want to see,” Koeman said at his presentation after signing a two-year deal with Barca.

“You have to be very happy wear the Barca shirt. You have to show that with commitment, professionalism, with everything you have inside. If we do that, the image will be totally different to what it was last week.”

Koeman, who helped Barcelona win their first European Cup in 1992 during a golden six-year-spell in Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team, quit his role as the Netherlands coach to take the charge at Nou Camp.

The Dutchman said that the Barcelona was his home and dream while admitting it is not the easiest of time to get back to his former club, who suffered their first trophy-less season in 12 years.

“We’re going to work very hard to build a strong team but we’ll have to make changes because the image of the other day is not what we want. We’ll have to work hard to recover our prestige,” he said.

“It’s a big challenge and it won’t be easy because Barca always demands the best of you, which is the way it should be.

“Barca are still the biggest club in the world. Now we have to work hard to make sure Barca gets back to where they should be. There is enough quality in the team to demand the best results and to win trophies.”

However, Koeman didn’t reveal the name of players who would be shown the door while making it clear he wanted players who were fully committed.

“I don’t want to mention names, we have to look in the club’s best interests and make the best squad possible to try and win games,” he said.

“There are players of a certain age who you can start to doubt, although a player who is 31, 32 or even 33 is not necessarily finished, it all depends on your hunger and whether you want to give everything for the club.

“I only want to work with players who want to be here, and if they are not happy here then they should say so. I only want people who are going to give everything for Barca.”

