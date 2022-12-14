Lionel Messi confirms Qatar 2022 final will be his last World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the FIFA 2022 will be his last and he will be retiring from the World Cup appearances after the December 18 finals. The player who recently led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in the Tuesday semi-finals said that the upcoming game with Argentina will be his last.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," he said while talking to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain who is attempting to bring the country its first world cup title since 1986.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," said Messi adding "we're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

The current season is Messi's fifth time playing in the World Cup, and it is the sixth time the Argentinian national team has made it to the World Cup finals.

