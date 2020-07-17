Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher's F1 track record with 8th win

A win in the Hungarian Grand Prix would move Lewis Hamilton within five of Michael Schumacher’s record 91 Grand Prix wins while also tying the Formula One great’s record for victories at a single track. Hamilton was in his elements to win the Styrian GP in Austria last weekend and looks all set to secure an eight successive win at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

Schumacher currently holds the record of bagging most wins – eight – at a single venue – French GP – when it was staged in Magny-Cours. Schumacher’s first win there was in 1994 - when Hamilton was enjoying a junior karting career that would send him to F1. Schumacher’s last win there came in 2006.

ALSO READ: Hamilton wants racing records, racial justice ahead of Hungarian GP

“Every time I’m reminded of the records Michael has, it’s just mind-blowing to me,” Hamilton said.

“How many wins, how many championships. Record after record. I’m constantly reminded of his greatness and of the success that he had.”

Hamilton’s first win at the Hungarian Grand Prix was in the year 2007, the year after Schumacher’s last win in France. Interestingly, Hamilton’s first win as a Mercedes driver was also in Hungary in the year 2013 – the year he replaced the retiring Schumacher at Mercedes.

“I’ve always loved it in Hungary. I don’t know why (but) there are tracks that we excel on,” the 35-year-old Hamilton said.

“Budapest and Montreal have been my strongest, particularly at the beginning of my career.”

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton raises a fist after his first win of the season

Whereas, Hamilton is now chasing Schumacher’s record of seven F1 championships, having won every year since 2014 except in 2016 when his former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg bagged the top podium.

Hamilton looks almost untouchable as No. 1, as he showed with pole position last Saturday in the teeming rain in Austria. It was a record-extending 89th of his career — 21 more than Schumacher — and one of his best ever.