Legends League Cricket Live Streaming & Points Table: How to watch Legends League Cricket 2023 live in India?

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming & Points Table: The third edition of Legends League Cricket Masters began on March 10, 2023, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. In the opening match of LLC 2023, Asia Lions won the game against the India Maharajas by nine runs. The World Giants also started their campaign with a win against the India Maharajas. The Lions defeated the Giants in the third match of Legends League Cricket 2023. Finally, the India Maharajas scored a win against the Asia Lions. They won by ten wickets. The next game of Legends League Cricket is between India Maharajas and World Giants. Cricket fans are excited about witnessing their favourite legendary cricket players return to the field.

Here are all the live-streaming details about the Legends League Cricket 2023. We have also mentioned the details about the upcoming match, the updated points table, and the schedule for Legends League Cricket 2023.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Legends League Cricket 2023 Matches Live on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can watch the legendary players in action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels for the live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2023.

Where can I live stream Legends League Cricket 2023 Match on mobile?

Disney+ Hotstar will live telecast the Legends League Cricket 2023 matches on their app. You can buy a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch LLC 2023.

When is the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas vs World Giants?

The next match of Legends League Cricket 2023 is between India Maharajas and World Giants. It will be played on March 15, 2023, at 08:00 PM IST. You can watch the match on Star Sports Network or Disney+ Hotstar.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Schedule

Mar 10, Fri Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 1st Match Asia Lions won by 9 runs Mar 11, Sat World Giants vs India Maharajas, 2nd Match World Giants won by 2 runs Mar 13, Mon Asia Lions vs World Giants, 3rd Match Asia Lions won by 35 runs Mar 14, Tue Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 4th Match India Maharajas won by 10 wkts Mar 15, Wed India Maharajas vs World Giants, 5th Match Mar 16, Thu World Giants vs Asia Lions, 6th Match Mar 18, Sat TBC vs TBC, Eliminator (2 v 3) Mar 20, Mon TBC vs TBC, Final

Legends League Cricket 2023: Updated Points Table