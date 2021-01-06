Legendary Indian boxer Captain Mehtab Singh passes away at 73

Legendary pugilist and honorary captain (Retd) of 1 Guards (2 Punjab), Mehtab Singh on Wednesday passed away at the age of 73. A legendary boxer, Olympian, Asian Games medallist and Arjuna Awardee, Mehtab Singh breathed his last after years of service to India and boxing in India.

Final respects to Mehtab Singh will be paid to him in his home town of Isharwal in Bhiwani.

He represented India in the fifth Asian Boxing Championship in Tehran in 1971 and won the gold medal.

Singh went on to clinch gold in the International Boxing Meet between India and Berlin in Bombay in the year 1972 before winning another gold in the same event, versus Thailand in 1973. The iconic pugilist then won gold in Asian Boxing Championship, which was held in Bangkok in 1973. But his biggest win came when he bagged the silver medal in Asian Games in Tehran in the year 1974. Singh represented India in the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics and was honoured with Arjuna Award in the year 1973 for his tremendous service to Indian boxing.



