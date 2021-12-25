Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh launches his premium NFT collection

After successfully launching NFTs of renowned celebrities from the art and sports fraternity, Colexion has yet again come up with an exclusive NFT drop of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. With his very own digital avatar in a metaverse, the profound cricketer has entered into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible tokens dedicated to his beloved fans.

Allowing his fans to witness some historical moments, Yuvraj Singh has launched his warrior NFT at $40. This affordable yet premium NFT drop is garnering much interest from the people who have supported their favourite star throughout. Colexion is also witnessing a tremendous response for their latest trump card edition. As many as 30 celebrities from the field of music, cricket, and Bollywood have launched their digital collectables on December 12 on Colexion. The NFT marketplace has also launched a one-of-its-kind virtual museum featuring the groundbreaking journey of Yuvraj and his premium NFT collection gaining traction from audiences across the globe.

Through purchasing the NFTs, the buyers will enjoy a number of perks, including a chance to play 6 balls with Yuvraj and win exclusive merchandise of the cricketer. Fans will get an opportunity to interact and earn precious rewards in the form of merchandise and signed memorabilia.

Speaking about his new collection, the cricketer says, "NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world."

Abhay Aggrawal, the CEO of Colexion, welcomed Yuvraj by saying, "The premium NFT collection of Yuvraj Singh will be an opportunity for the fans to engage with their all-time favourite star. We'll launch an autographed cricket bat along with a 3D statue of the cricketer, providing an exclusive opportunity to fans to own his digital collectables. Colexion enables fans to witness this historic event and become a part of this massive revolution. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will also be now able to 'own' special moments of his career."

Bibin Babu, Co-Founder of Colexion elaborates, "We are focusing on creating a robust NFT ecosystem through premium NFT collection and play-to-earn NFT games. So while we believe in making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world, we also want to ensure a wholesome and transparent ecosystem. This I hope will make us a trustworthy brand and also inspire more celebrities to align with us as their active involvement makes a huge difference in the world of NFTs."

Colexion is known for creating exclusive NFTs of well-established celebrities. The fact that the artwork is selling at such a reasonable price also shows that such art is about to gain more mainstream acceptance.

Not only this, Yuvi's fans have additionally created his first-ever DAO- 'Yuvi DAO’ as a gesture of love and support. The DAO is one of the world's first-ever collector's DAO in the Sports & Entertainment segment, bringing all entertainment fans to Web 3. Launched with the leading marketplace Colexion on Polygon, the exclusive collection is the most in-demand NFT to foray into the world of digital collectables. It is highly likely that this personalised DAO will attract bidding from leading investors to acquire the rare collection. DAOs can be thought of as friends on the internet with a shared checking account.

In recent times, India has witnessed an exponential growth in demand for NFTs, with more and more celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. Among the most notable ones are megastars like Glen Maxwell, Brendon Mccullum, Pankaj Advani, Salim-Sulaiman, Dwayne Bravo, Aamir Ali, and much more, continuously adding players to its never-ending list of profound celebrities and personalities from the world of entertainment, lifestyle, and sports.

With sales of NFTs soaring to record highs, this launch is yet another sign of just how fierce the market has become. Asia's most significant marketplace is said to cater to these rising demands through exclusive collaborations and the largest NFT drops. There are many NFT DAOs already on the scene, having made flashy purchases in January in the run-up to NFT mania. So far, hundreds have already signed up on the Colexion site to take part in the upcoming NFT auction.

The Colexion's affordable yet premium NFT collection comes when digital art and NFTs have witnessed a massive rise in value. NFTs have emerged as an opportunity for users to own a unique asset that's one of its kind in the world. Moreover, the bandwagon of celebrities, athletes, gamers, and artists who have jumped into the NFT space to experiment with their fate on the blockchain is something worth promising. In short, what the world is currently witnessing is just the tip of the iceberg. There's a revolution brimming.