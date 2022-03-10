Legendary cricketer Shane Warne's body flown back to Australia

Wrapped in the Australian flag, the body of cricketer Shane Warne left Thailand early Thursday (March 10) and will reach Australia, where he will receive a state funeral.

A Thai airport official confirmed that the coffin left Don Mueang International airport at 8.24am (local time) (0124 GMT) on a private plane.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host his public farewell on March 30.

Australia's legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away aged 52 on Friday (March 4) of a suspected heart attack, as per a statement from his management company.

Warne was found unresponsive at a luxury villa on Koh Samui, Thailand where he was on holiday and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

It was also confirmed by the autopsy results that the prolific leg-spin bowler died of "natural causes", with major suspicion on a suspected heart attack.

Surachate Hakparn, assistant to the national police chief, added that Warne's father said the player "had been suffering chest pains and was planning to return home for a check-up after this trip".

Warne is one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time. He took 708 wickets in his illustrious Test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

In their first public comments since his death, Warne's parents, brother, children and ex-wife expressed deep sorrow.

Parents Keith and Brigitte Warne said in a statement, "To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable."

Daughter Summer Warne said, "I miss you so much already. I wish I could've hugged you tighter in what I didn't know were my final moments with you. I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be OK and hold your hand."