/‘Left to roam around like helpless people; washed toilets,’ PAK hockey captain admits Sydney street horror

Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has opened up about his team’s Sydney horror episode, which left them stranded on the city’s streets for hours, made them wash dishes and toilets, bringing utter embarrassment to the team and the country globally. Days after Butt clarified (in a video posted on social media), revealing that everything was fine amid a viral video of hockey team players left roaming like helpless people, as he claimed, Ammad disclosed that it was a cover-up, as the team management pressurised him to do so to save the country’s grace.

Ammad claims that the team management informed him about this information reaching India, further urging him to release a video claiming all was well at their end to save them from international embarrassment. However, the real story was something else, and shocking to say the least.

Revealing in an interview, as also carried out by India Today, Butt admitted to the Sydney horror and how everything unfolded.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pakistan travelled to Australia for the second leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, and sometime during the tour, was left wandering the streets in Sydney, with nowhere to go. The team hotel they were stationed at cancelled their bookings due to uncleared payments by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), leaving the players to manage their accommodation elsewhere. Butt, who was at the centre of things, admitted that the players struggled to get food on time and that the whole episode was deeply embarrassing.

Although they eventually found accommodation at a local facility, Butt revealed the players washed dishes and toilets, even on match days.



"If I talk about the Australia tour, I will begin with the flights and hotel arrangements. After landing in Sydney, we were made to roam around near the Opera Street for 12 to 15 hours like helpless people. No one took responsibility for our team. There was no hotel arranged for us, and we were not given food on time," Ammad said to reporters in Pakistan.



"From Sydney, we then travelled to Hobart. Let me first clarify that whatever news reached Pakistan is completely true. The videos that were sent from my team and by me were real. However, we were told by our team management that the matter had reached India. When India was mentioned, I personally felt that this was about my country, and my country should not be defamed. So I made a video saying that everything was fine and no injustice was happening with the team. But in reality, that was not true. Whatever messages, videos, and reports came out are all true," Pakistan’s hockey team captain continued.

WATCH VIDEO -

‘Prepared breakfast, washed dishes’

Butt revealed all didn’t end even after they found a place to stay, as the players had to prepare their breakfast and clean their bedrooms and toilets.



"The boys wake up and prepare their own breakfast. They wash dishes for two to three hours. They clean their bedrooms and toilets themselves. We have no proper rest time. The players have been mentally disturbed. How can we perform for Pakistan under such conditions?" Butt said.



Moreover, the Pakistan captain added that they also spoke with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), only to learn that they had granted funds to the PHF for the tour. Butt further revealed that the team management lied to them about not receiving money.



"I don’t know whether the Sports Board is at fault or the Pakistan Hockey Federation is at fault. But one thing is certain — our team management has lied to us repeatedly," said Butt.

