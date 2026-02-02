LeBron James was selected to his 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward being named among reserves from the Western Conference. James was not selected as a starter but was chosen among seven reserves from both the Eastern and Western conferences made by NBA head coaches. The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be contested on February 15 in Los Angeles with a new tournament format featuring a World team and two sets of US stars, each roster of at least eight players.

NBA all-time scoring leader James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA champion, is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game in 30 games for the Lakers (29-18).

But the veteran has been hindered by injuries and his All-Star status was questioned by many.

Instead, James joined a West All-Star reserve group that also included Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Denver's Jamal Murray of Canada, Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren, Houston's Kevin Durant, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Portland's Deni Avdija of Israel.

East reserves included Atlanta's Jalen Johnson, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, New York's Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana's Pascal Siakam of Cameroon, Miami's Norman Powell, Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Detroit's Jalen Duren.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver selects any All-Star injury replacements or roster additions.

Starters announced last month from the West include Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada, Lakers star Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Denver's Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Stephen Curry of Golden State and Frenchman Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio.