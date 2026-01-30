/2-year-old England boy sets two Guinness world records with AMAZING snooker trick shots

A two-year-old boy has officially set two snooker world records after showing incredible skill at a very young age. Jude Owens, from Manchester in England, became the youngest person to make a snooker double pot at just 2 years and 261 days old, according to Guinness World Records. A double pot means putting two balls into two different pockets with one single shot. A few weeks later, Jude broke another record. At 2 years and 302 days old, he became the youngest person to make a pool bank shot, where the ball bounces off the side of the table before going into a pocket.

Jude’s father, Luke Owens, told GWR that he noticed his son’s talent very early. “I think I realised once he put the cue through his fingers and it was dead natural the way he did it,” he said.

He further explained that his son Jude is very small, playing on full-size snooker tables was not easy at first. “At first it was really difficult. We used to have to use bar stools from anywhere that we went”.

“But we ended up sourcing a stool which we mainly used for cooking at first, but then we utilised it into him using it for snooker shots,” he added.

When asked who would win a match between him and his dad, Jude confidently replied: “Me!”, while his father joked and said, “He doesn’t beat me at snooker at the moment, but I like to think he would in the next few years easily.”

According to Guinness World Records, Jude already understands advanced snooker skills, including floating bridge shots and using special equipment to make the pots. He is also the youngest person known to receive a snooker sponsorship and made a special walk-on appearance at the 2025 UK Snooker Championship.