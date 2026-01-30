/Who is Jensi Kanabar? India’s rising star wins U14 Australian Open title

Jensi Kanabar made headlines on Friday (Jan 30) by becoming the first Indian girl to win the Australian Open Under-14 title. The 14-year-old showed great determination in the final, fighting back to defeat Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Earlier, after losing the opening set and going down 0-2 in the second, Jensi stayed calm and did not give up. She slowly found her rhythm, played with more confidence and completely turned the match around to secure a impressive comeback win. Kanabar delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy, dominating the round-robin stage at Melbourne Park. She won all her matches in straight sets to finish first in Group A with a perfect 3-0 record.

She began with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Nepal’s Shivali Gurung, followed by a close 7-5, 6-4 victory against China’s Jinyu Zhou. She ended the group stage in style with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over New Zealand’s Jocelyn Ke.

In the semi-final, she faced Japan’s Aoi Yoshida and delivered a calm performance and won a close first-set tiebreak 7-6(3) and then took the second set 6-2 to reach the final. She ended a remarkable week by making a strong comeback in the title match to lift the trophy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Jensi Kanabar?

Jensi Kanabar is one of India’s most talented young tennis players and is quickly rising through the junior ranks. She is from Junagadh, Gujarat and started training at a young age. Over the years, she has shown strong dedication and steady improvement on the junior circuit.

Her success has been reflected in the rankings, having held the No.1 position in both the AITA Girls Under-14 and Under-16 categories. By early 2026, she had also earned a place in the AITA Women’s Singles rankings.

Also Read - Peers, Gadecki retain mixed doubles crown at Australian Open 2026