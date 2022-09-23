Laver Cup: Security nightmare before Federer-Nadal match as man sets arm on fire on court - Watch

There was a massive security breach at Laver Cup, which is underway in London, UK, when a protester on Friday (September 23) set his arm on fire on the court during the match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman.

A man, wearing a white T-shirt, came onto the court in London's O2 Arena and set his arm on fire to protest the use of private jets in Britain. The incident halted the match between Tsitsipas and Schwartzman for some time.

The shocking incident happened ahead of tennis legend Roger Federer's final professional match of his career. Federer will partner with his great rival Rafael Nadal to face the American duo of Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Authorities and security personnel present in the court acted immediately and dragged the man out. The match was resumed following a quick check of the surface which was not damaged during the bizarre incident.

As per the British media reports, the protester was a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide".

A man has set his arm on fire after invading the court at the Laver Cup on Roger Federer's last day as a professional tennis player. pic.twitter.com/g0LcBU8PeJ — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 23, 2022 ×

