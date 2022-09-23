EXCLUSIVE | I sincerely have good hopes: Andre Villas-Boas on Portugal's chances in Qatar World Cup

The calendar year is set to end in style with the Qatar World Cup to get underway on November 20. The forthcoming showpiece event will see 32 teams taking part in the competition, which will end on December 18. Countries from Asia, Africa, America and other continents will be represented in what will be the maiden World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East.

Ahead of the mega event, WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo got a chance to interact with Andre Villas-Boas, football manager and Laureus ambassador. The former Chelsea manager, who won the Europa League with FC Porto at 33, spoke at length about his country Portugal's chances in Qatar 2022, who are no more a one-man army solely reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Will Portugal give a fitting farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo? Is this the year for them in Qatar World Cup?

Listen, the past six years have been the best ever. We have won the Euro and the Nations League. The talent coming through doesn't stop. We have a coach (Fernando Santos) who has brought a lot of success. I sincerely have good hopes as we have most positions covered. We have excellent wingers and creative and technically-gifted midfielders. The No. 9 was always our big problem but let's hope Ronaldo can provide us with solutions and give us that result.

Posssible line-up (4-3-3) for Portugal for FIFA World Cup 2022: Anthony Lopes (GK), Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio.

The forthcoming World Cup can be the last appearance at the showpiece event for modern-day greats Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. On being asked how blessed have we all been to witness them in tandem, Villas-Boas said, "These two are fighting for a long time. They've given us spectacle throughout. They are the two biggest stars ever in football. We wish they could stay longer in time to continue to give us plenty to cheer for. It looks like this World Cup will be their last and they will be up for it."