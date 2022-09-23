EXCLUSIVE | You need to get football into schools, says Andre Villas-Boas on the future of Indian football

India is a sport-loving country. While cricket continues to call the shots and rules the hearts of many across the nation, many other sports have also risen in popularity in recent years. Football is rising at a rapid pace but still has miles to cover to make an impact globally. The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the likes have become idols of many youngsters as hopes are pinned on many of them to make a strong impact worldwide as upcoming football stars.

Andre Villas-Boas -- football manager and Laureus ambassador -- is one of the youngest top-flight managers who won the Europa League with FC Porto at 33. The game has aged him very well over the years, hence, he got a chance to interact with underprivileged kids during his three-day visit to India -- and spoke at length on the future of the game in the country during an exclusive interaction with Wion Sports' Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

After conducting a masterclass for the young small children of Delhi, the former Chelsea manager Andre revealed how his meeting went with the young kids. "Emotionally, it was very very rewarding for me. Hope it was the same for them. I'm thankful to the work done by Slum Soccer for these kids in India. I'm humbled and honoured. In such difficult circumstances they live, without infrastructure, these 30 kids are still able to enjoy themselves. Put out the best skills they have. Not only technical skills but als cooperation, leadership and communication are some important tools they can take into their future. I thank Slum Soccer once again and Laureus for the work they do. We need more and more to change other people's lives.

Football is certainly one of the most accessible sports to play. On being asked if he feels Indian football needs that push as despite the population, India has not reached the levels they should have, Andre pointed out that we need to tap into the talent. "I think you need a lot of reforms. I know a lot of Portugese have come here for the stars league that you (India) have proposed. I spoke to them before coming and they told me to make the most of the experience. You need to create a culture. You need to get football into schools, into kids' heads so that they idolise their heroes and try to emulate them. The Ronaldos and the Messis. But you need the infrastructure and conditions. You guys have enough technical skills, you just need to work on it.

The population of India surely indicates that there is no dearth of talent across any field. Thus, hopes for high from Indian football and the youngsters joining the game to take it to a level where it has never reached before as of now.