Last-minute online sale of FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets to begin on Tuesday; Here's how to buy

FIFA is all set to begin the last-minute online sale phase of the 2022 Qatar World Cup tickets from Tuesday (September 27). The demand for tickets for the showpiece event in the middle-eastern country has been on the rise as the tournament approaches.

Football's biggest carnival is all set to get underway in November this year with Qatar set to become the first middle-eastern country to host the showpiece event which is all set to attract millions of football fans from across the globe. The competition will feature 32 countries that will battle it out for the elusive trophy.

Keeping the rising demands for the tickets in mind, FIFA will kick start the last-minute online sales of tickets on Tuesday and it will last till the end of the competition on December 18.

Also Read: Mother of fan whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo, demands 'right punishment' for Man Utd star

Where to buy FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets?

The tickets for Qatar World Cup 2022 will be available for booking on FIFA.com/tickets. Fans from around the globe can use the official website to book a seat at their favourite matches in the World Cup.

The fans who will be visiting Qatar from other parts of the world have been asked to apply for a Hayya Card (a fan id for the tournament). They can apply for the card via qatar22.qa or the Hayya to Qatar 22 mobile app. Those who have already booked one or more tickets have been asked to apply for the card by the organisers.

Also Read: Why football fans in Brazil are ditching the iconic yellow jersey ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will suspend entry of visitors in the country from November 01 till December 23 to ensure the best possible stay for football fans visiting the country for the FIFA World Cup. Only fans with approved Hayya cards and valid match tickets will be allowed to enter Qatar and enjoy other benefits like public transport on match days.

Fans with Hayya cards will be allowed to stay in the country till January 23, 2023.

During the last phase of tickets sale from July to August this year, FIFA said a total of 2.45 million tickets for different matches were sold. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser al-Khater had confirmed tickets for the matches of Lionel Messi's Argentina were the highest in demand.