Mother of fan whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo, demands 'right punishment' for Man Utd star

The mother of the Everton fan whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded the 'right punishment' for the Manchester United star. Ronaldo had slapped a phone out of a 14-year-old Everton fan's hand last season after Manchester United lost 1-0 against the Toffees at Goodison Park.

14-year-old Jacob, an autistic Everton fan was trying to capture Ronaldo when the Man Utd star was walking down the tunnel after his team's defeat. However, much to his shock, the Portuguese forward smashed the phone out of Jacob's hands leaving him with a broken phone and bruised hand.

The Manchester United star was recently charged for the incident by the Football Association. The Man Utd star had also been cautioned by the police in August earlier this year when questioned about the incident which had taken place in April. Ronaldo had apologised for his behaviour at the time and had also invited the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford.

However, his mother Sarah Kelly is not happy with Ronaldo 'getting away' and has demanded the 'right punishment' for the Manchester United star stating that his behaviour was unacceptable. She claimed her son still hasn't had his phone back.

“Let's hope he finally gets the right punishment. He can't keep getting away with it. His behaviour is unacceptable. I'm being hounded by people saying I'm dragging it up again but I didn't know anything about it. He should have been dealt with six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn't had his phone back," Kelly told the Mirror.

“He should have paid for that. He's the one who caused all this. It baffles me – he can assault a child and carry on as normal. How can he sleep at night knowing the distress he has caused to a young fan," she added.

When asked about Ronaldo's offer to meet the young fan and his family, Kelly said nothing has been put in place for a visit to Old Trafford. She said Ronaldo apologised but he said he didn't do anything wrong which felt like an insult to the family.

“He offered us to meet him and said he was sorry but said he had done nothing wrong. That's not an apology, that's an insult," said Kelly.

Ronaldo has not had the best of starts to the season and has struggled to start games for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward has scored only one goal so far this season which came in the Europa League, however, he is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.