Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 final live streaming: When and where to watch?

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be aiming to script history when he locks horns with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday (March 20). The summit clash will be played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Sen had stormed into the final after a hard-fought win over defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Sen defeated Zii Jia 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling contest to emerge on top and make it to his maiden final at the All England Badminton Championships. The 20-year-old will now be up against reigning Olympic champion Axelsen, who will be playing his fourth consecutive final at the All England Open.

Sen became only the fifth Indian shuttler after the likes of his mentor Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Prakash Nath and Saina Nehwal to reach the final of the prestigious tournament. He will be looking to create history by becoming the first Indian since Gopichand in 2001 to win the tournament on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen:

