La Liga investigating claims of racist abuse against Vini. Jr. during Clasico win at Barcelona

La Liga has opened an investigation into racial abuse aimed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during the El Clasico match against Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Oct 28).

The Spanish league is in contact with the Vincius camp and is working to identify the perpetrators, according to ESPN.

"LaLiga has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges as is always the case," the league said in a statement, adding: "We are coordinating with the Mossos d'Esquadra [Catalan police] and FC Barcelona."

Meanwhile, Barcelona, whose supporters are currently under microscope for the alleged racist act, said it will cooperate with the investigation.

"Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid,"

Notably, the incident transpired at the end of the second half when Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti substituted Vinicius. After Madrid secured all three points, courtesy of a late winner from Jude Bellingham, Vinicius took his sweet time to get off the pitch, prompting Barcelona supporters to boo him.

Ancelotti had to intervene as he held Vinicus' hand and dragged him out of the playing area and onto the bench.

Previous history of racism against Vinicius

Notably, Vinicus was abused in the same fixture last season and last week during an away game versus Sevilla as well.

After the game, the Brazilian player took to social media where he revealed the racial abuse hurled his way by the Sevilla supporters, calling it the umpteenth time such an incident had taken place.

Vinicius lauded Sevilla for taking prompt action against the perpetrators but expressed sadness that one of the racist persons in the crowd was a child.

"Congratulations to Sevilla on the quick positioning and the penalty in another sad episode for Spanish Football," wrote the Brazilian on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The face of today's racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people must be criminally punished too," he added."

Days later, Mikel Camps, deputy spokesperson of the Barcelona board said Vinicius Junior was deserving of a slap for his on-field actions.

"It's not racism, he deserves a slap for being a clown. What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the centre of the field?" said Camps in a now-deleted post on X.

Earlier this year, after Vinicius Jr. was racially abused by Valencia fans, he wrote a lengthy post and called out the Spanish league saying "racism is normal in La Liga".

