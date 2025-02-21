Barcelona coach Hansi Flick showed his anger at the harassment of La Liga referees on Friday, after weeks of complaints from title rivals Real Madrid about Spanish arbitration.

Los Blancos sent a letter to the Spanish football federation complaining officiating in the country was "rigged" and referee Jose Munuera Montero faced abuse on social media this week after sending off Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Champions Real Madrid have attacked Spanish referees consistently on their club television channel this season and coach Carlo Ancelotti said he prefers officiating in the Champions League.

"The referees at the moment, what they are doing here in Spain with them is unbelievable," Flick told a news conference, bringing up the matter of his own accord. "You have to think about the families of the referees, all of us make mistakes, and if it happened in a match I think it's the responsibility of the coaches and the players to protect them.

"I don't like that, we're always using our energy to discuss (them)... we have to trust in them, and I think the federation has to show how strong they are."

The Spanish football federation said Friday the slogan "Respect the referee, respect football" will be used ahead of matches this weekend.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was banned for two matches this week after showing dissent to referee Jose Munuera Montero during his team's 1-1 draw at Osasuna last weekend.

Bellingham was sent off and Madrid's appeal against his ban was rejected Friday, meaning he will not be available for Los Blancos on Sunday against Girona.

"Bellingham is an excellent player, one of the best in his position, and he's not my player, so I don't have anything to say about that," continued Flick.

The former Bayern Munich coach said referees should be protected.

"We always look for excuses, if we lose it's the referee's fault... I say, everyone makes mistakes, I do too and maybe a referee...

"We have to protect the match because we cannot play without referees, so this is what we have to do."

Barcelona pulled level on points with Real Madrid on Monday with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano but lead the lead on goal difference, ahead of their visit to Las Palmas on Saturday.

Madrid have been criticising officials for months on their television channel but stepped up their complaints after Espanyol defender Carlos Romero was not sent off for fouling Kylian Mbappe when the sides met on February 1 in La Liga.

