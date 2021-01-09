La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao has been postponed due to heavy snowstorm that lashed the Spanish capital. The match was scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

La Liga said it sought the postponement "given the exceptional situation caused by the storm across a large part of the peninsula ... and the impossibility of having the pitch in optimal conditions."

Bilbao have found it difficult to travel to Madrid as their plane carrying the squad was forced to turn back around after it was unable to land at Madrid's Barajas Airport.

"Athletic Club would like to thank Atletico Madrid for their collaboration and willingness to find solutions during this difficult situation," Athletic said in a statement.

Diego Simeone's side currently tops the La Liga table with 38 points from 15 games, whereas, Bilbao are ranked ninth with 21 points off 18 matches.

According to La Liga, a new date for the match would be confirmed later.

(Inputs from agency)