Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he is going nowhere this summer amid potential move to Real Madrid

French striker Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season despite refusing their latest yet last desperate proposal, per latest reports. Mbappe, who has 12 months left on his contract, is said to have verbally agreed on a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer. PSG has also decided to remove Mbappe's poster, which covered their home stadium Parc des Princes.

It comes as a setback to PSG, who tried their best to sell Mbappe this summer, with Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal offering unbelievable money (£258m) for a one-year deal. While PSG accepted Al-Hilal’s once-in-a-lifetime offer, Mbappe gave a thumbs down to the agreement, leaving him with Ligue 1 champions for another season.

PSG is believed to be aware of Mbappe’s under-the-table done deal with Madrid as a free agent next year. Meanwhile, the French champions will avoid putting themselves in an awkward financial situation (having bought Mbappe for nearly $160 million in 2018) by letting him leave for free after all these years.

They even cleared their stance on Mbappe – insisting if he decides to stay and not accept any offer (including a loan for this season), the World Cup-winning striker with France will remain on the sidelines throughout the season and will not get considered for selection.

Out of frustration concerning this situation, PSG is also said to have stopped selling Mbappe’s jerseys on their official website.

Mbappe stays at PSG this summer

Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe turned down PSG’s final offer as he remains adamant on a Madrid move for free next year. Per a report in Hindustan Times, Romano, while speaking with Caught Offside, said,

"For Kylian Mbappe, what I can confirm today is that Mbappe said no to the final desperate proposal from Paris Saint-Germain."

"That was to sign a new contract and include a buyout clause, a guaranteed sale for summer 2024, so he can pick his favourite club and leave next summer as he wants. Mbappe said no – again – and so PSG will continue to keep the player out of the first-team squad, training with players who are out of the project,” he added.

He added PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also furious with the complere situation as Mbappe transfer news continues to rock the football world.

"PSG are very strong on their position, believing that Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid for summer 2024. That’s the feeling that is driving PSG crazy, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi is furious. We wait for Real Madrid to make a move for Mbappe, and let’s see if it’s going to be this summer or next summer but, for sure, crucial weeks for Mbappe are coming," he added.