Kylian Mbappe open to shock PSG exit in January despite signing new contract in summer - Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not happy at the club and wants to leave in January this year despite having signed a new three-year deal earlier this year. Mbappe was heavily touted for a move to his dream club Real Madrid earlier this summer after his contract at PSG expired.

However, the French striker decided to extend his stay at the Paris outfit, bringing an end to all speculations by committing his future with PSG. Mbappe inked a new three-year deal at PSG making him one of the highest earners in world football and was also reportedly paid a staggering signing-on bonus.

However, not all is well between the club and Mbappe and the French striker is reportedly not happy at PSG. As per a report in Goal, the French World Cup winner is looking to sever ties with the reigning Ligue 1 champions as his relationship with head coach Christophe Galtier and other team members has broken down on and off the pitch.

Mbappe has been at the centre of several controversies at PSG this season as he has been involved in clashes with his teammate Neymar among others. He had recently also taken a dig at head coach Galtier's tactics on social media after PSG's frustrating goalless draw against Reims in the Ligue 1.

Mbappe has had several public displays of frustration ever since the season began and is said to have grown impatient at the club. However, PSG are reportedly reluctant to see the French striker having invested heavily in him just a few months back.

While Real Madrid remains among the top contenders to land the 23-year-old forward, the likes of Liverpool are also said to be in the race to secure his services. However, PSG insist Mbappe is not for sale despite his desire to part ways with the club in January next year.

Mbappe is among the best young talents in the world at present and has already achieved a lot in his career. The 23-year-old had joined PSG from French side Monaco in 2017 and has since scored 182 goals in 229 appearances for the club across all competitions.