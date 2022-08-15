Kylian Mbappe decides there is only space for one of Lionel Messi or Neymar at PSG - Report

All is not well between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. Mbappe reportedly feels only one of Neymar or Messi deserves to stay at the French club as the relationship between the trio seems to be hitting an all-time low.

Mbappe reportedly now possesses veto powers at PSG having signed a new three-year deal at the club earlier this summer. The French striker was close to joining La Liga giants Real Madrid, however, his move to the Spanish club broke down towards the end after PSG offered him a sensational deal making him one of the best-paid players in the world.

Mbappe reportedly also enjoys more authority in the squad now and has a say in major decisions at the club. Neymar is likely to be at the receiving end of Mbappe's wrath at the club as the French star believes there is room for only one of the Brazilian or Messi at the club alongside him.

As per a report in Get French Football News, the 23-year-old World Cup-winner sees Messi as the 'most vital' member of the squad and wants to learn from the Argentine legend, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. However, Mbappe wants Neymar out despite having played alongside him for five seasons at the club.

Also Read: 'Get out of there'- Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew urges Portuguese star to leave Manchester United

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 in what was the most expensive transfer in the history of football. The French club reportedly paid 222 million euros to sign the Brazilian forward from FC Barcelona in order to boost their chances of realising their Champions League dream.

However, Neymar has failed to inspire PSG to their maiden Champions League title and has not quite managed to live up to the expectations at the club. he has scored 105 goals in 147 appearances for the club but has not quite managed to be the talisman he was expected to become for the club.

Also Read: Trouble brewing in PSG? Neymar likes post criticising Kylian Mbappe after being snubbed for penalties

As per reports in the French media, PSG had to call a crisis meeting recently amid the growing animosity between Mbappe and Neymar. During the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier in their latest outing, Neymar and Mbappe were seen at odds over a penalty and the French striker also looked out of ideas on a few occasions on the pitch.