Trouble brewing in PSG? Neymar likes post criticising Kylian Mbappe after being snubbed for penalties

Trouble seems to be brewing at Le Parc des Princes as Neymar has seemingly liked a post that criticised teammate and PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian was recently snubbed as the primary penalty taker of the team with the Frenchman usurping his position.

However, it is interesting to note that it was Mbappe who recently missed the opportunity to bolster his team's score against Ligue 1 opponents Montpellier by missing a penalty. Neymar, on the other hand, stepped up to the occasion and buried the ball in the back of the net when he was given the opportunity to do so in the second half.

A fan took to social media, criticising the team's decision to sideline Neymar in order to offer Mbappe the position of primary penalty taker. The fan highlighted the idiocy in the team's decision to rely on another player to convert penalties when they have a player like Neymar on their roster.

"It's now official, Mbappe is the penalty taker at PSG. Clearly this is a contract thing, because at no club in the world that has Neymar would he be the second taker, none. It seems that because of the contract [extension], Mbappe owns PSG!!!" wrote the fan in a tweet, which was subsequently liked by Neymar.

Agora é oficial, Mbappe é quem bate os pênaltis no PSG. Claramente isso é coisa de contrato, pois em nenhum clube do mundo que tenha Neymar, ele seria o segundo cobrador, nenhum!!

Mbappe was on the transfer market up until recently as he was being scouted by La Liga giants Real Madrid and was close to a move. However, he decided to prolong his stay at the Paris-based outfit, declining the offer extended by Madrid. Fans, on the other end of the spectrum, argue that he has been granted certain freedoms and privileges by re-signing with the team. One of which, seems like the right to take penalties over Neymar.