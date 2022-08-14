'Get out of there'- Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew urges Portuguese star to leave Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was recently urged by his nephew to part ways with the club after the club suffered an utterly humiliating loss at the hands of Brentford. The 4-0 setback against The Bees marked United's second consecutive loss after they kicked off their Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton Hove & Albion.

The striker has been eagerly trying to switch sides this summer as his Champions League aspirations for this season were dashed due to the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. A disappointing transfer window has only added salt to his wounds, bolstering his desire to move on to greener pastures.

His desire to leave the club in his rearview is something that is being supported by members of his family. His nephew is seemingly the first to support his bid to leave. In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Ronaldo's nephew shared snaps of United's game against Brentford, mocking the club and asking him to move on.

"Get out of there uncle," wrote his nephew on Instagram. [Translated from Portuguese by Google Translate]

Should push come to shove, Ronaldo still has the option of terminating his contract with the club and entering the free agency pool to facilitate his move out of the franchise as he is on his final year of the contract. Therefore, the club will have to mend their ways if they hope to retain the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

United's forthcoming game against arch-rivals Liverpool could prove to be an essential test that they'll need to pass, to convince the Portuguese star to stay by proving their determination to fight and a bright future.