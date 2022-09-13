Kylian Mbappe 'can walk out of his PSG contract in 2024' despite claims that he signed a 3-year deal

Kylian Mbappe can reportedly 'walk out' of his contract at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in 2024 despite claims that he signed a three-year extension at the club this summer. Mbappe was wanted by Real Madrid this summer and was close to joining the La Liga giants, however, his move collapsed at the last moment with PSG successfully extending the French striker's contract.

PSG managed to convince Mbappe in extending his stay at the club by offering him a lucrative contract which made him one of the best-paid footballers in the world at present. At the time, PSG had announced Mbappe has signed a fresh three-year deal with the club which will keep him at PSG till 2025.

Mbappe had signed a three-year deal earning him around £650,000 a week at PSG, however, that is reportedly not the case. As per a report in L'Equipe, the final year of Mbappe's contract at PSG is at his own discretion and he can walk out if he wishes to.

As per the report, Mbappe's new deal at PSG will only last till 2024 and there is a clause which makes the final year an optional one. There is an option to extend for another year but Mbappe can choose to walk out when the 2023-24 season is over.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Mbappe was also given the power to control the sporting project at PSG and will have a say in the ongoings and the outgoings at the club. However, the French star denied the rumours and said he was just a player.

He has also been garnering the headlines of late for his rumoured fallout with teammate Neymar in the ongoing season. The duo has been spotted at odds on several occasions already but Mbappe had recently said his relationship with the Brazilian star is fine and there is nothing wrong between them.

"To talk about Neymar, this is the sixth year, I think we've always had a relationship like this based on respect," Mbappe had said after PSG's 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League last week.

“But we've always had moments like this where sometimes we've had moments that were a bit colder and moments that were a bit hotter. There are times, you'll see, when we're the best of friends and sometimes we don't talk so much, it's the nature of our relationship that's like that," he added.