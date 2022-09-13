Bayern vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch live streaming of marquee clash?

Robert Lewandowski will be in focus as Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich in the high-voltage UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 13). The rivalry between both sides have given plenty to cheer for the fans and even though the Germans have had the edge over the Spanish giants, the Catalans will not be taken lightly as they are one of the best in the world.

With Lewandowski joining Barca, the clash is eagerly awaited and he will generate a lot of eyeballs, without a doubt, after having spent as many as eight years with the Bavarians. Talking about both sides' campaigns so far, Bayern and Barcelona have had contrasting starts. Barca are placed second in the La Liga standings with four wins in five matches, on the other hand, Bayern are placed third in the Bundesliga after having drawn their last three matches. Overall, it promises to be an enthralling battle between the two heavyweights.

All you need to know about Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match:

When and at what time will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League face-off begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League game will get underway at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday) on September 14.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Which channel will telecast the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UCL Champions League fixture on TV?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match's live telecast will be aired on the Sony Ten Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League game?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match's live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.