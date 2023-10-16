Kuldeep Yadav will end as ODI World Cup 2023's highest wicket-taker, predicts former Pakistan captain

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have been in top form in the home ODI World Cup. After three games, India have equal number of wins and will lock horns with Bangladesh on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune. On Saturday (Oct 14), India met Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and demolished their arch-rivals by seven wickets, and 117 balls to spare.

With this win, India are atop in the points table and marching ahead with high chances of entering the semi-finals in the top-two. Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, lauded India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav after the Men in Blue's easy win over his national side and predicted the 29-year-old Kuldeep to end as the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing edition.

Latif feels Babar Azam-led Pakistani batters weren't aggressive against Kuldeep and only tried to play out his overs in Ahmedabad. Writing in his column for The Indian Express, he said, "Against Kuldeep, we looked timid, we were trying to just play out his ten overs. Not a single Pakistan batsman was able to pick Kuldeep (Yadav), and I think if he is not rested in a few matches, Kuldeep will end up being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament."

At the moment, Kuldeep has five wickets (third-most by an Indian) and occupies the sixth spot in the leading wicket-taker list. Jasprit Bumrah leads the overall chart with eight wickets, who was also the Player-of-the-Match versus Pakistan for his 2 for 19, whereas Ravindra Jadeja also features in the top five (fifth) with equal number of scalps as Kuldeep.

Latif, however, feels India should play R Ashwin in every game. Ashwin, who was selected in the World Cup squad at the last minute after Axar Patel's injury, played versus Australia but has warmed the bench in the next two games. "I was surprised that India didn’t pick Ashwin. I feel he should play all the matches for India. If Ashwin had played I don’t think we could have even got 190 on the board,” Latif added.

India will look to maintain their winning run when they lock horns with the Bangla Tigers on Thursday.

