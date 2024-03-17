Kuldeep Yadav admits MS Dhoni's retirement affected his performance

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that his performances dipped after former captain MS Dhoni retired from the international circuit. The wrist-spinner was a pivotal part of the Indian setup when Dhoni was around but was pushed to the fringes as the talismanic player called time on his career.

Although Kuldeep did not get his red-ball debut under Dhoni, he was a revelation in the white-ball format where he made his debut in 2017. However, between 2020 and 2022, Kuldeep's form took a turn for the worse and the selection committee dropped him.

The dynamic duo of Kuldeep and Dhoni last played together in a 2019 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

“I wanted him to play more because it was very easy for us when we were bowling. After Dhoni retired, my performance with the ball wasn’t great,” Kuldeep told The Indian Express in an interview.

“It happens when a person guides you and that person’s influence is not there anymore, then suddenly everything is on your shoulders. It takes time for you to react to the situation… that probably happened to me. Then slowly you understand and become self-reliant.”

The comeback

Dropped from the national team and performances in the IPL not up to the mark, the future looked bleak for one of the most prodigious talents the country has ever produced.

Just when it seemed like Kuldeep was out of favour with the team, he made a comeback and impressed everyone with his performances in the domestic circuit. Eventually, he got the call-up to represent the Indian team in the 2023 World Cup at home.

The ace spinner ended the World Cup with 15 wickets in 11 games, at an average of 28.26 and an economy rate of 4.45.

Post the World Cup, Kuldeep's performances in the recently concluded Test series against England showed that he had come a long way and finally started trusting his own instincts.

The upcomh IPL season will be another opportunity for Kuldeep to make a late claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. He will be representing the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition.