'Kolkata Knight Riders are your IPL 2020 champions', predicts Michael Vaughan

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has donned the predictor's hat and has said that Kolkata Knight Riders will win this year's Indian Premier League.

Also read: Bravo to miss another couple of games, says CSK coach Fleming

KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on September 23. According to Vaughan, the squad have a great mix of Indian and overseas talent this time which makes them a top contender for this year's IPL.

Vaughan lauded KKR's head coach Brendon McCullum, who led the TKR franchise to title glory in the CPL.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (will win the IPL). Baz McCullum as a coach. I just think they’ve got enough, and with him coaching, he’s just won the Caribbean Premier League, as a coach. I just think he’s going to to have enough,” he said.

🗣️ “Kolkata Knight Riders, they are your IPL champions.”

@MichaelVaughan has made his predictions for the new IPL season… 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Oo2jCFzjzt — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 18, 2020 ×

“There’s plenty there for them to be competitive. Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, probably won’t play all games, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana. Lots of quality in there. It might be that they don’t have enough power in their batting. But there you go. Kolkata Knight Riders are your IPL champions,” Vaughan signed off.

IN PICS| IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

The Indian Premier League kicked off on Saturday with Chennai Super Kings squaring up against the Mumbai Indians. The finals will be held on November 10.