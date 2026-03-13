/Kolkata Knight Riders acquire Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for upcoming IPL season

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced that Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani will join the team for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. He comes in to strengthen KKR’s bowling after the departure of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The franchise also said that Muzarabani will join the squad on Mar 17. The 29-year-old recently pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was supposed to play earlier. The right-arm fast bowler has become one of Zimbabwe’s key pacers in T20 cricket and is known for generating sharp bounce and taking wickets at key moments in a match.

His speed and consistent performances in international cricket and various leagues will strengthen KKR’s pace attack, which has been affected by injuries. The team is currently dealing with injuries to Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana and Muzarabani will provide useful backup.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has joined the Lahore Qalandars for Season 11 of the Pakistan Super League, only a few days after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR had bought Mustafizur for INR 9.20 crore in the auction but later decided to release him. Reports said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informally advised the franchise to part ways with the left-arm pacer as controversy grew over his participation.

Players leaving PSL for IPL

This is the second time in two years that a player has withdrawn from the PSL despite signing a contract. Last year, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch left the Pakistan league after being signed as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams.