Kohli enjoys on-field battle, didn't like bowling to Pujara: Swann on ENG's historic Test series win in India

Ahead of Ben Stokes-led England's five Tests versus India, in India, former English spinner Graeme Swann recalled his side's historic red-ball series triumph in India in 2012-13. Back then, Alastair Cook-led England won their maiden Test series on Indian soil after 28 years, beating MS Dhoni-led India 2-1 in four Tests. During the tour, England spinners Swann (20 scalps -- joint-most) and Monty Panesar (17 wickets) were the top-performers along with Cook (562 runs) and Kevin Pietersen (338 runs)

Swann recalled England's historic Test series win. He has urged the current crop of English cricketers to not take on Virat Kohli, who revels in on-field battle, while recalling an interesting episode from the 2012-13 series. In addition, he named the Indian batter against whom he didn't enjoy bowling.

Swann said in a Sky Sports Cricket podcast, "We had been told beforehand to not say anything to this bloke (Virat Kohli) because he absolutely revels in a battle in the field and he loves chasing down totals. We knew what he could do in the white-ball format but back then he hadn't really done anything in Test cricket."

"Steven Finn got driven for a couple of incredible fours and he lost the plot and had a go at him and realised his mistake straight away. Virat roared up like a tiger and Finn just doubled down and got smashed everywhere."

During the 2012-13 series, Kohli took time to get going in the first three Tests but slammed an impressive 103 in the fourth and final Test in Nagpur, also stitching a vital 198-run stand with then skipper MS Dhoni (99). The Test ended in a draw as England won the series with a 2-1 lead already in their grasp.

Swann added, "I got him (Kohli) out in the first Test but often you had to bowl the perfect ball to dismiss him. The one batter I didn't like bowling to was (Cheteshwar) Pujara because was very nimble on his feet.

"It's strange when I look back at the team they had -- VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli -- and the one that I didn't like bowling to was Pujara."

This time around, England have their task cut-out to replicate their side's past success against Rohit Sharma-led India. India have not lost a Test series at home since their 2012-13 defeat to England.